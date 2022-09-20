CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 1.6 %
CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Recommended Stories
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.