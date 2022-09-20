CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 1.6 %

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.