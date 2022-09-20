CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.34), with a volume of 22719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £20.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01.

Get CMO Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMO Group

In other CMO Group news, insider Suzanne Packer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($18,366.36).

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.