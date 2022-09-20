CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNFinance Stock Down 2.2 %

CNFinance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 36,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,725. The company has a quick ratio of 482.36, a current ratio of 531.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.