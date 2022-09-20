CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 715,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 64,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

