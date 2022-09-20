Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 465,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.