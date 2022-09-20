Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 612,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 2.2 %

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

