Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613,091 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 10.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $188,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 65,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 73,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

