Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 46,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

