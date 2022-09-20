Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $360.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.