Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
