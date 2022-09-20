Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.