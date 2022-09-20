Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.