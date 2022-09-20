Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 203,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.