Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,028 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE DAR opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.