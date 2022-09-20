Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 650 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde stock opened at $279.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.02. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

