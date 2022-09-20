Comparing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ashford alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.83 Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.51 $62.99 million $4.02 16.80

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94% Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ashford and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ashford has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Huron Consulting Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Ashford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.