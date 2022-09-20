Comparing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 15.48 $126.58 million $0.97 39.13 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 15.48 $827.65 million $6.64 27.46

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Extra Space Storage 1 2 7 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus price target of $63.17, indicating a potential upside of 66.40%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $205.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 38.63% 10.73% 3.98% Extra Space Storage 51.63% 24.31% 8.68%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 154.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

