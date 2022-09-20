Comparing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.60 $4.78 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.10 $99.84 million $1.13 22.61

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolve Group 2 3 11 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 8.03% 26.18% 16.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Hour Loop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

