Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,983.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Compass Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

