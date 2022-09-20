Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 142,800 shares of company stock worth $2,574,208 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

