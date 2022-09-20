Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

