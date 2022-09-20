Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.21.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

