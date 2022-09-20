Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

