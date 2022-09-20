Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $152.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 13.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $152,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

