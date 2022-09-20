Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $851,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HIG opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.