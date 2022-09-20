Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $392.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.