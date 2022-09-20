Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

