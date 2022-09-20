ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 537,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,913,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

