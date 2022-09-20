Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

