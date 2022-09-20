Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $303.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

