Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

MU opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

