Constellation (DAG) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Constellation (DAG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $83.36 million and $583,950.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00126521 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00882196 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is constellationlabs.io.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
