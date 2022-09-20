Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.14.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.