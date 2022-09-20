Contrasting BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 5 0 2.36 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $35.09, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.16%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -0.42% -1.08% -0.35% BurgerFi International -143.84% -14.46% -8.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.1% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.56 -$3.61 million ($0.22) -118.77 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.96 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.30

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

