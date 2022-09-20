Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,963 shares of company stock worth $5,683,928. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,925. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

