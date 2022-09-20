Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 324,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EMN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

