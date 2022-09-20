Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,632. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

