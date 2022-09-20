Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,073,000 after buying an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after buying an additional 119,545 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. 46,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,925. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,963 shares of company stock worth $5,683,928 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.