Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,992. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

