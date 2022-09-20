Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,497,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.