Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.20 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 141,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,611. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

