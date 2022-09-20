Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.46 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,693. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

