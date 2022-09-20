Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

