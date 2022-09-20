Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. General Mills accounts for about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,268. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

