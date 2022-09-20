Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,982 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. 47,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.