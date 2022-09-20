Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 134,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

