Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

SNPS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.30. 63,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

