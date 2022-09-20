Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 107.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

