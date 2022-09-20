Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $75.45. Copa shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Copa by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.