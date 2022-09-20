Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 18,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock traded down 0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.51. The company had a trading volume of 115,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,678. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.40 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,026,180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Scientific Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.44.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

