Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,594. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.